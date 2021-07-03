Brazil defeats Chile and advances to the semifinals where they will face Peru

A goal from Lucas Paquetá qualified this Friday to Brazil to the semifinals of the 47th edition of the Copa América with a 1-0 victory over chili in Rio de Janeiro and on Monday they will face Peru, which defeated Paraguay on penalties.

Canarinha scored the first goal through Paquetá, who just entered the field took advantage of a Casemiro ball and played first with Neymar, to end the play against Claudio Bravo himself in the 46th minute and put the 1-0 in the marker.

But Brazil did not finish celebrating when they were left with 10 players for the expulsion at 48 minutes with a direct red from Gabriel Jesus, after a reckless foul on Eugenio Mena.

This gave La Roja a boost and the game turned back and forth, but it was those led by the Uruguayan Martín Lasarte who led the offensive. And this was seen on the playing field. In the 62nd minute, Argentine referee Patricio Loustau annulled a goal to Eduardo Vargas out of place, which was later reviewed and ratified by the VAR.

Six minutes later it was the turn for striker Ben Brereton who almost surprised the Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson with a header that hit the horizontal. However, La Roja could not do the feat and La Canarinha was left with the victory.

The quarterfinal match pitted Chile, which won the 2015 and 2016 titles, with Brazil, the 2019 champion, when it was also the host.

With the victory, Canarinha will face Peru next Monday, who achieved their qualification to the semifinals by beating Paraguay 4-3 on penalties, after equaling 3-3 in regulation time.

