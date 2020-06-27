A locust « cloud » that originated in Paraguay, where it caused damage to corn plantations, moves through northeast Argentina and could reach southern Brazil

Brazil.- The Ministry of Agriculture of Brazil declared this June 26 the health emergency in two southern states before the possibility that a locust infestation that advances through the northeast of Argentina reaches the country.

The emergency declaration is a bureaucratic step for the government to implement a pest suppression plan and can take emergency measures to mitigate the impact in case the insects reach the producing areas of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina.

For a few days, a cloud of locusts that originated in Paraguay, where it caused damage to corn plantations, has been moving through northeast Argentina.

« According to meteorological data for the southern region of Brazil it is unlikely so far that the cloud Advance to Brazilian territory, « said the Ministry of Agriculture in a statement.

He also mentioned that the locust cloud arrives in Uruguay in the coming days.

He also mentioned that the locust cloud arrives in Uruguay in the coming days.

« We hope that if any of the cloud reaches the country, it will be well diminished, » said the Minister of Agriculture of Brazil, Tereza Cristina.

Since 2015 lobster « cloud » formations have been frequent in countries in the region such as Bolivia, Paraguay and Argentina.