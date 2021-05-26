Brazil creates more than 120,000 formal jobs in April: Ministry of Economy

Bloomberg

Covid vaccine manufacturers to enjoy multi-million dollar bonanza

(Bloomberg) – Covid-19 vaccine makers could earn up to $ 190 billion in sales this year if they hit production targets. Two Chinese companies account for at least a quarter of revenue. Airfinity Ltd.'s estimate reveals how nine companies, including US-based Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., along with Chinese pharmaceutical companies Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and Sinopharm Group Co., will benefit from the market for covid vaccines. Production limitations and shortfalls will likely bring final 2021 sales figures closer to a range that exceeds $ 115 billion, the research firm said. Developed in record time and usually backed by government funding, covid vaccines are helping. countries to save lives, restore societies and avoid trillions of dollars in potential economic costs. However, access to doses for many low-income countries remains difficult, partly due to costs and richer countries hoarding doses. "This was a market that did not exist a year ago," Rasmus Bech said. Hansen, CEO of Airfinity, in an interview. "They are very significant numbers, and it is also the reason why not all countries have been able to secure the necessary supplies; because it requires quite a considerable investment to vaccinate its entire population. "Forecast range Revenue forecasts depend on price and whether companies achieve their production and delivery targets, where some have already faced challenges. Actual 2021 production may be as much as 42% lower than companies' forecast levels, putting revenue at a low $ 97 billion, the researchers said. Novavax Inc., for example, has projected to increase capacity. manufacturing more than 2 billion doses this year; Airfinity estimates just over 400 million doses for the vaccine, which has not yet been approved for emergency use. The company has said it expects to have the capacity to produce 100 million doses a month by the end of the third quarter and reach 150 million doses a month by the fourth quarter. China is playing an influential role in global immunization, at least for now shipping more doses abroad than all other nations combined, as India faces a devastating outbreak that has shut down vaccine exports. Sinovac could raise up to $ 25 billion and Sinopharm up to $ 23 billion, each of which will attract at least $ 16 billion, according to the data. The sales indicate that China sees an opportunity for a commercial advantage as well as a geopolitical advantage. Airfinity estimates that the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines cost $ 12 and $ 23 per dose. Chinese companies declined to comment. AstraZeneca Plc, which has pledged not to make a profit on its vaccine during the pandemic, charges between $ 3.50 and $ 5.25 per dose, compared to a Pfizer price of $ 12 to $ 14.50 and prices of Moderna range from US $ 18 to US $ 32, according to the analytics firm. Lack of contract details makes it difficult to forecast sales, as drug manufacturers often use tiered pricing models that charge countries based on Big figures Pfizer and Moderna could represent as much as $ 44 billion and $ 32 billion, respectively, although the numbers are likely to be lower. Pfizer has forecast sales of $ 26 billion this year for its BioNTech SE-developed vaccine, while Moderna sees revenue of about $ 19 billion. High prices could also push doses out of reach for many people in low- and middle-income countries. The uneven distribution has increased pressure on rich countries to share excess vaccines and increase financial contributions to try to close the access gap. A group of 20 leaders, including China and the US, have called for greater global cooperation to defeat the virus, and drug makers, including Pfizer, pledged last week to ship more vaccines to poorer countries during the In the next 18 months, investing $ 50 billion could help immunize at least 40% of the world's population by the end of this year and 60% or more by the first half of 2022, the International Monetary Fund said last week. Meanwhile, companies enjoy a windfall that in many cases has been underwritten by heavy subsidies from governments.