From the back seats of a car, Joao Felipe Blank and Erica da Conceiçao Blank gave each other their first kiss as husband and wife without their lips touching, each one protected by a mask. The alliances were already on his ring fingers. He was finishing a ceremony they had never imagined, fulfilling a dream that the coronavirus pandemic seemed to have frustrated: getting married.

Since COVID-19 began hitting Brazil, many couples have said yes in an unconventional way. A civil registry in Santa Cruz, Rio de Janeiro, has enabled a drive-thru system to celebrate marriages while respecting social distancing. On Thursday alone, 15 couples used this system.

“We are very happy because we did not think that the wedding date could be given so soon. A week ago we knew we were getting married and it was very good, ”said Conceiçao Blank, 24, who works in a veterinary store.

Rio de Janeiro is the second state most affected by the virus with more than 40,000 infections, according to the state Health Secretariat. Specialists point out that this figure would be well below the actual number of cases.

While many Brazilians postpone their links due to the impossibility of holding them without crowds, the cartorio of the western part of Rio offers a safe alternative. The ceremony lasts about five minutes between the reading of commitments, the exchange of alliances and the kiss.

There are several reasons that lead couples to marry like this. In most cases, they had a date scheduled that was frustrated by the pandemic and they prefer to finalize the process due to the uncertainty of not knowing when they will be able to do it under normal conditions. Others prefer to avoid putting it off to gain access to their spouse’s health insurance, explained Alessandra Lapoente, the official responsible for civil registration.

“We saw the need to create a way to hold a safe celebration that was faster and that was within the rules,” he said. “We do a short ceremony, but with all the requirements, and everyone leaves happy.”

At the end of the simple act, the Blanks leave happily in their car turned into husband and wife. Three other vehicles line up, each with a couple waiting their turn to utter “Yes, I want to.”