RIO – The number of deaths from covid-19 in Brazil could reach almost ten thousand by next Sunday, according to a forecast by Imperial College in London released on Wednesday, 29. The institution’s weekly report on the situation of the pandemic reveals that the country currently has the worst situation in the world with the number of cases “in probable growth” and the “very large” number of deaths.

The results were released on the same day that President Jair Bolsonaro decided to make social isolation more flexible, expanding the list of essential services that may work during the period of confrontation with the new coronavirus in the country. The decree includes activities related to food, banking services, automotive mechanics, cargo transportation and storage, in addition to those exercised by start-ups.

The survey reveals that the number of deaths is expected to be “very high” (above 5,000) in only two countries, Brazil and the United States. The Imperial College estimate is that the number of deaths in Brazil may reach up to 9,700. In a less pessimistic forecast, scientists predicted 5,600 deaths by the end of this week – this Wednesday, the 29th, the Ministry of Health counted 5,466 records, but experts warn of possible underreporting, for lack of sufficient tests to test the victims. . The numbers forecast for the USA are higher, between 13,000 and 15,000, but over there, the epidemic is already stabilizing, while here, it is still growing.

Imperial College is one of the most renowned in the world in mathematical modeling and has been publishing projections since the epidemic arrived in Europe. It was on account of the figures presented by the institution that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, became convinced that social isolation was the only possible measure to prevent a catastrophic number of deaths in the country.[[

The Imperial College projection assessed the trend of the epidemic in 48 countries worldwide. The survey lists the countries in which the spread of the new coronavirus is “likely to be declining” (Dominican Republic, France, Italy and Spain); “probably stable or slow growing” (Algeria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Colombia, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Netherlands, Panama, Philippines, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, UK and USA).

The worst prediction is for nine countries where the epidemic is still “likely to grow” (Brazil, Canada, India, Ireland, Mexico, Pakistan, Peru, Poland and Russia). The trend is uncertain for the other 12 countries evaluated (Argentina, Austria, Chile, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Japan, Morocco, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Serbia and South Korea), according to the university.

“We are becoming a negative world reference”, summarized the infectologist Antônio Flores. “This has to do with our testing strategies, which are not satisfactory; the way in which social distance has been implemented in different regions of the country and the conflicting messages from our government. Having a consolidated message is very important for the community to have confidence in the response; and here we are seeing protests against isolation. “

Based on the growing trends of the epidemic, the number of deaths estimated for this week is expected to be “relatively low” (less than 100 deaths) in Algeria, Argentina, Austria, Bangladesh, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Morocco, Norway, Panama, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Korea and Ukraine.

The trend of deaths will be “relatively high” (between 100 and 1,000 deaths) in 14 other countries (Finland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Switzerland and Turkey). The number is expected to be high (between 1,000 and 5,000 deaths) in 10 countries: Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Finally, the number of deaths must be “very high” (over 5,000) in only two countries, Brazil and the USA.

For the infectologist Roberto Medronho, coordinator of the task force against the covid-19 of UFRJ, deaths are growing in the country because the speed in the supply of hospital beds for the new coronavirus is not following the growth of the epidemic as it should.

“Brazil adopted measures of social distancing early, unlike the USA, and, with that, we were able to flatten the curve (of growth of the epidemic), reduce the speed of growth, postpone the peak, but this has to be accompanied by the offer of beds “, he explained. “Extra beds and field hospitals should already be prepared to face this situation. My fear is that this slowness will trigger deaths within homes and at emergency doors.”

