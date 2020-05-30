The new coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left more than365,000 fatalities and more than 5.9 million people infectedaround the world withUnited States and Brazil at the head by number of infections, totals and daily, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

According to the data updated at 8.15 am this Saturday, the global balance of the coronavirus amounts to5,930,096 million cases and 365,015 victimsdeadly in 188 countries and territories.

The total number of people recovered is already close to 2.5 million(2,495,645 discharges), also with both countries at the top of the list: the United States with 406,446 healed people, followed by Brazil, with 189,476 patients saved, and by Germany, with 164,245.

The United States remains thecountry most affected by the pandemic and again approaching 25,000 positives per dayregistering 24,266 cases in the last 24 hours, which accumulates 1.74 million infected people and 102,836 fatalities. The increase in cases registered in the last 24 hours contrasts with the previous days, in which the United States had added less than 20,000 positives and had remained at the lowest figures since the end of March.

Brazil remains in second position but sets record of daily infections with 26,900 positivesin the last 24 hours, reaching 465,166 infected people and 27,878 deaths.

Russia continues in third position, with 387,623 positives and 4,374 deaths, the lowest number of deaths of all the countries that have more than 150,000 infected people.

United Kingdom remains in the fourth global position with 272,607 casesand 38,243 fatalities. Spain is behind, in fifth place with a total of 238,564 positives and 27,121 deaths, followed by Italy, which has 232,248 people with coronaviruses and 33,229 deaths.

In the seventh position,France records 186,923 infections and 28,717 deaths from coronavirusWhile Germany has 182,922 cases and 8,504 deaths.

India, since this Friday in the ninth position after surpassing Turkey, registers a total of 173,763 infected people and 4,980 deaths. On Turkish soil there are 162,120 people with coronaviruses and 4,489 deaths.

Closing the group ofmore than 100,000 infections are found Iran, with a total of 146,668 cases and 7,677 deaths, and Peru, which has 141,779 positives and 4,099 deaths.

Canada and Chile

Below 100,000 positives,Canada accumulates 90,909 cases and 7,063 deaths, ahead of Chile, which has 90,638 infected people and 944 deaths. Mexico has already overtaken China after a rebound in cases in recent days to register 84,627 positives and 9,415 deaths. The Asian giant, the country where the pandemic originated, accumulates 84,123 cases and 4,638 deaths.

In Saudi Arabia,the pandemic leaves 81,766 infected and 458 deaths, ahead of Pakistan, which has 66,457 infected people and 1,395 deaths. For its part, Belgium records 58,061 infections and 9,430 deaths and Qatar accumulates 52,907 cases and 36 fatalities.

Netherlands, Bangladesh and BelarusThey exceed 40,000 infections while Ecuador, Sweden, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Portugal and Switzerland are above the barrier of 30,000 positives. Accumulating more than 20,000 cases are South Africa, Colombia, Indonesia, Kuwait, Ireland, Poland, Ukraine and Egypt.

For his part,Romania, Israel, Japan, Austria, Philippines, Dominican Republic, Argentina, Afghanistan, Panama, Denmark, South Korea, Serbia, Bahrain and Kazakhstan account for more than 10,000 people with coronavirus. Oman, Nigeria, the Czech Republic and Algeria have more than 9,000 positives, ahead of Bolivia, Norway and Armenia, with more than 8,000 infections.

Moldova, Morocco, Malaysia, Ghana and Australiathey count more than 7,000 positives, while Finland exceeds 6,000 and Iraq and Cameroon have more than 5,000 people with coronavirus.

