The new coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan hasalready exceeded the threshold of six million infections and is about to reach 370,000 fatalitieswith the United States and Brazil at the head by number of infections, total and daily, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

According to data updated at 8:30 am this Sunday, the global balance of the coronavirus amounts to 6,063,725 million cases and 369,244 fatalities in 188 countries and territories.

The total ofrecovered people, as a positive note, already exceeds 2.5 million(2,566,048 discharges), also with both countries at the top of the list: the United States with 416,461 healed people, followed by Brazil, with 200,892 patients saved, and by Russia, which surpasses Germany with 167,469 recovered.

The United States remains the most affected countrydue to the pandemic and is approaching 25,000 daily positives again, registering 24,100 cases in the last 24 hours, accumulating 1.77 million infected people and 103,781 fatalities.

The increase in cases registered in the last 24 hours contrasts with the previous days, in which the United States had added less than 20,000 positives and had remained at the lowest figures since the end of March.

Brazil remains in second position but again sets a record for daily infections with more than 30,000 positivesin the last 24 hours, reaching the figure of 498,440 infected people and 28,834 deaths.

Russia continues in the third position, with 396,575 positives and 4,555 deaths, the lowest number of deaths of all the countries that have more than 150,000 infected people.

United Kingdom remains in the fourth global position with 274,219 cases and 38,458 victimsdeadly. Spain is behind, in fifth place with a total of 239,228 positives and 27,125 deaths, followed by Italy, which has 232,664 people with coronaviruses and 33,340 deaths.

In the seventh position,France records 188,752 infections and 28,774 deathsdue to coronavirus, while Germany has 183,189 cases and 8,530 deaths.

India, since this Friday in the ninth position after surpassing Turkey, registers a total of 182,143 infected people and 5,185 deaths. On Turkish soil there are 163,103 people with coronaviruses and 4,515 deaths.

Closing the group of more than100,000 infections are found in Peru, with 155,671 infections and 4,371 deaths. Behind is Iran, with a total of 148,950 cases and 7,734 deaths.

Chile surpasses Canada

Below 100,000 positives,Chile has overtaken Canada in the last hours. The Andean country accumulates 94,858 cases and 997 deaths, while the Canadian Government has confirmed 91,681 cases and 7,159 deaths.

Mexico has already overtaken China after a rebound in cases in recent days to register 87,512 positives and 9,779 deaths. The Asian giant, the country where the pandemic originated, accumulates 84,128 cases and 4,638 deaths.

InSaudi Arabia, the pandemic leaves 83,384 infected and 480 dead, ahead of Pakistan, which has 69,496 infected people and 1,483 deaths. For its part, Belgium records 58,186 infections and 9,453 deaths and Qatar accumulates 55,262 cases and 36 fatalities.

Netherlands, Bangladesh and Belarus exceed 40,000 infectionswhile Ecuador, Sweden, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Portugal, South Africa and Switzerland are above the 30,000 positive barrier. Accumulating more than 20,000 cases are Colombia, Kuwait, Indonesia, Ireland, Poland, Egypt and Ukraine.

For his part,Romania, the Philippines, Israel, the Dominican Republic, Japan, Austria, Argentina, Afghanistan,Panama, Denmark, South Korea, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Bahrain and Oman account for more than 10,000 people with coronavirus. Nigeria, Bolivia, Algeria and the Czech Republic have more than 9,000 positives, ahead of Armenia, Norway and Moldova, with more than 8,000 infections.

Morocco, Ghana, Malaysia and Australia have more than 7,000 positives, while Finland and Iraq exceed 6,000. Cameroon, Azerbaijan and Honduras exceed 5,000 infections.

.