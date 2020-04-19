SÃO PAULO – The challenges of the new coronavirus crisis will be highlighted in the sixth edition of the Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT, an event held annually by the Brazilian student community in Boston, in the United States, to promote the meeting with leaders of the country. For the first time , the event will be by videoconference and will have a partnership state, which will provide complete and exclusive coverage on their platforms.

The Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT was created in 2014 by Brazilian undergraduate students in Boston to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the country’s redemocratization. The first edition was in the following year. The movement was born with the intention of establishing in the American city – recognized pole of knowledge – a basis for discussion on the challenges and possible paths for Brazil.

Since 2015, names such as businessmen Warren Buffet and Jorge Paulo Lemann, former presidents Fernando Henrique Cardoso and Dilma Rousseff, former attorneys Rodrigo Janot and Raquel Dodge, former ministers such as Ciro Gomes, Marina Silva, Armínio Fraga, Gilberto Gil, and ministers of the Supreme Federal Court, such as Luiz Fux, Luís Roberto Barroso and Gilmar Mendes. Last year, Vice President Hamilton Mourão also participated. Consultants, businessmen, analysts, scholars from Brazil and international leaders are also on the guest list.

This year, online panels take place from the 22nd to the beginning of May and will be broadcast on YouTube. On the schedule are names like the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics, Michael Kremer. So that the special edition of the conference could be held, the 25 themes that would be discussed in the face-to-face event were narrowed down to five: economic development, the role of the State, entrepreneurship and startups, inequality and foreign policy.

“We think a lot about the present and the post-crisis. The themes have a lot to do with the conference’s DNA, which is to discuss solutions to the country’s challenges,” said the co-president of the Brazil Conference and a master’s student at MIT, José Renato Carvalho. “The discussion of the role of the state has gained new ingredients with the pandemic. Inequality makes the virus have a more severe impact.”

“This partnership strengthens Grupo Estado’s commitment to promoting qualified debate on the challenges and paths for Brazil, even more so at such a serious moment. The difficult choices to be made now will have an impact on the coming decades and future generations,” stated the Director of Journalism at state, João Caminoto.

For Harvard political scientist and researcher Hussein Kalout, former secretary of strategic affairs for the Presidency of the Republic under Michel Temer and one of the creators of the event, “the conference has become a significant platform for discussions on the main Brazilian national projects” .

Also participating in this edition are the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), former chancellors Aloysio Nunes and Celso Amorim, economist Persio Arida and presenter Luciano Huck, among others.

Analysts will discuss the role of government, inequality and diplomacy

In the opening panel, former Central Bank president Persio Arida discusses with the economist Eduardo Giannetti the economic situation in the country during the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The following day, the role of the State will be the subject of discussion between economist Laura Carvalho, jurist Flávia Piovesan and the former executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance in the Michel Temer government, Ana Paula Vescovi. Executives will also discuss the startup environment in Brazil, with representatives from companies such as Loft, buying, selling and remodeling real estate, General Atlantic, from private equity, and funds like Kaszek Ventures.

On the 27th, two panels on the relationship between inequality and covid-19. In the first, Michael Kremer, a professor at Harvard, will talk about the research that won him, alongside the couple Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee, the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2019. They were awarded the “experimental approach to alleviating global poverty”. Luciano Huck will discuss the same topic with Congressman Felipe Rigoni (PSB-ES) and the executive director of the NGO Oxfam Brasil, Katia Naia. The presenter is appointed as a possible candidate for president of the country in 2022 and is connected with renewal movements – as well as the parliamentary one.

The columnist of state Vera Magalhães will mediate the panel that will bring together former ministers Aloysio Nunes and Celso Amorim, diplomat Rubens Ricupero and Hussein Kalout. On the 7th, the discussion will be about the challenges of the states in the crisis, in a panel that will bring together the governors João Doria (SP), Helder Barbalho (PA) and Renato Casagrande (ES). The debate will be mediated by the executive editor of state in Brasilia, Andreza Matais.

Confirmed schedule

4/22

Economic growth at 5 pm

How to overcome the crisis and escape the trap of bass

growth?

Persio Arida, Eduardo Giannetti and Jose Carlos Carvalho (moderation)

4/23

State paper at 7 pm

What is the role of the State in combating the effects of the current crisis?

Ana Paula Vescovi, Laura Carvalho, Flavia Piovesan and Flávia Oliveira (moderation)

4/25

Hack Brasil – Brazil Conference startups competition, at 10am; As part of this event, we will have the following session

Startups environment in Brazil, at 11am

David Velez (Nubank), Mate Pencz (Loft), Luiz Ribeiro (General Atlantic) and Santiago Fossatti (Kaszek, moderation)

4/27

Inequality – Session 1, at 11 am

Study of economic inequality and impact of Covid-19

Michael Kremer (2019 Nobel Prize in Economics)

Inequality – Session 2, at 7 pm

Covid-19 and inequality

economic in Brazil

Luciano Huck, Felipe Rigoni and Kátia Maia

4/28

Foreign Policy at 7 pm

Brazilian foreign policy: present and future

Aloysio Nunes, Celso Amorim, Hussein Kalout, Rubens Ricupero and Vera Magalhães (moderation)

1/5

Ambassador Program

Brazil Conference, at 5 pm

10 young Brazilians with social impact projects selected by the conference will be interviewed by Pedro Bial

7/5

The challenges of the States in the Crisis, at 19h

João Doria (SP), Helder Barbalho (PA) and Renato Casagrande (ES) and Andreza Matais (moderation)

