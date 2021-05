SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s total coffee production would fall by 22.6% in 2021 to a volume that is estimated to be 48.8 million 60-kilo bags, as this is a low year for the production of Arabica, according to estimates published Tuesday by the National Supply Company (Conab).

Conab foresees a production of 33.36 million bags of arabica this season and 15.44 million bags of robusta.

(Report by Roberto Samora, written by Ana Mano. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)