NEW YORK, Apr 12 (Reuters) – Brazil exported 3.06 million 60-kg bags of green coffee in March, 2.7% less than in the same month last year, exporters association Cecafe said on Monday.

Arabica coffee shipments fell 6.3% in March to 2.71 million bags, while exports of the robusta variety increased 38% to 351,735 bags, according to the industry group.

(Report by Marcelo Teixeira. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)