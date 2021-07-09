Brazil coach Tite compares Neymar with Leo Messi

07/09/2021 at 10:52 PM CEST

Leo Messi faces his fourth final of the Copa América with the illusion of winning what would be his first great title with the Argentine national team. The captain of the albiceleste has led his country’s team like never before, sowing terror among all his rivals. Messi leads the ranking of top scorers with four goals and best passer, with five assists and has been voted best player in four of the six games played.

With these numbers, it is not surprising that both the captain of Brazil, Thiago Silva, and his coach, Tite, have had to answer questions about the top Argentine star about how to reduce his incidence in the game during the Brazil-Argentina of this Sunday (03.00 hours).

The Seleçao manager avoided centering Argentina’s game around the figure of Messi, but acknowledged that he is the footballer they respect the most, taking the comparison to his most decisive footballer, Neymar: “We have two great exponents in action. I think that The same concern that we have with Messi they must have with Neymar too, so there is a change, an extra ingredient for a great show. “

Tite said he was very clear on how to stop Messi, but did not want to reveal whether he would opt for a man marking or a zone marking: “I know how to mark Messi, but I cannot say.” Although he wanted to clarify that what interests him the most is what his team does: “We do not neutralize, but we reduce the opponent’s actions.”