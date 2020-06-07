The Brazilian government has stopped publishing a cumulative total of dead and infected with the new coronavirus, in an extraordinary decision that critical voices described as an attempt to hide the real scope of the disease in the largest country in Latin America.

Saturday’s move came after months of criticism from experts, who described Brazilian statistics as very poor, and sometimes manipulated, so that it may be impossible to ever know the extent of the pandemic in the country.

The latest official data recorded more than 34,000 deaths in Brazil related to the coronavirus, the third highest number in the world and surpassing Italy. They also accounted for almost 615,000 infections, which placed them second, behind the United States. Brazil, with some 210 million inhabitants, is the seventh most populous country in the world.

The federal Ministry of Health on Friday removed a website showing the daily, weekly and monthly figures of infections and deaths in the states of Brazil. The site returned to work on Saturday, but infection totals by state and for the entire country no longer appeared. Now the web only shows the figures from the previous 24 hours.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted on Saturday that the disease totals “are not representative” of the current situation in the country.

A Bolsonaro ally told the O Globo newspaper that at least some states sending figures to the Health Ministry had sent falsified data, implying that they were exaggerating the data. Carlos Wizard, an entrepreneur expected to assume a high-level position in the Ministry of Health, said the government would do an investigation to determine “more precise” figures.

“The number we have today is fanciful or manipulated,” Wizard said.

A council of state health secretaries said it would oppose the changes announced by Bolsonaro, who has played down the coronavirus pandemic and tried to thwart attempts to impose quarantines, curfews and social distancing, claiming that those measures do more. damage to the economy than the pandemic.

“The authoritarian, callous, inhuman and unethical attempt to make COVID-19 deaths invisible will not prosper,” the council of health secretaries said Saturday.

Although accurately accounting for virus cases and deaths is difficult for governments around the world, health researchers have been saying for weeks that several serious irregularities in Brazilian government statistics made it impossible to get an idea of ​​a rapidly expanding outbreak.

Worldwide, the deaths recorded by coronaviruses are below the real ones, due to the lack of diagnostic tests. Academic groups in dozens of countries have tried to determine the magnitude of this discrepancy by studying total deaths in a given period and comparing them with the average of previous years in a specific country, nation, region or city. When unexplained increases in deaths are identified, it is likely due to undiagnosed cases of coronavirus.

In Brazil, attempts by academics and other independent experts to compare these figures have drastically collided with problems with the government statistics on which they are based.

“It is very difficult to make predictions that seem reliable to you,” explained Fabio Mendes, an associate professor of programming at the Federal University of Brasilia, who studies Brazilian statistics on the coronavirus. “We know the numbers are bad.”

At the end of April, Leivane Bibiano da Silva, 42, began to have a fever, a strong and constant cough and diarrhea, all symptoms of the new coronavirus that is sweeping Manaus, the most populous city in the Brazilian Amazon.

Bibiano, who had HIV and tuberculosis, was afraid of going to the surpassed hospitals in Manaus, according to his relatives. She died at her home about two weeks later and was buried in a mass grave in the public cemetery. The virus was never tested.

“I am upset, not only for my mother, but for all those who did not enter the statistics,” said Leonardo Bibiano, his oldest son. “To be honest, I don’t believe the numbers.”

The Health Ministry did not respond to questions about the experts’ allegations about the figures.

The extent of the problems with Brazil’s data became clear last month when academics reviewing death certificates gathered by the federal office of the Civil Registry – which collects mortality data from all the states in the country – found drastic and unexplained fluctuations in the number of monthly deaths in recent years, and puzzling discrepancies between states.

In the state of Rio de Janeiro, the average number of monthly deaths fell sharply from January 2019, a change that the Civil Registry attributed to the fact that the state court had sent duplicate data in 2018 and previous years. The average monthly death in Manaus, capital of the northern state of Amazonas, was more than double after the change, which the office attributed to a delay in sending data.

On May 14, when independent investigators had questioned these inconsistencies, the Civil Registry removed more than 500,000 death certificates from its website, stating that most were from Rio and that they had to check the data count across the country to make sure that the statistics for the different years were consistent with each other.

This made it practically impossible to make significant statistical analyzes of the increase in deaths in Rio or Amazonas, two of the Brazilian states most affected by the coronavirus.

“Wow,” said Jesús Gómes-Gardeñes, an associate professor of physics and computational epidemiology at the University of Zaragoza, who has studied coronavirus statistics in his native Spain. “Half a million is a lot.”

Another way to detect unaccounted-for deaths from the virus is to look at deaths attributed to other causes, such as pneumonia and respiratory failure. When not tested extensively, one or more of these problems often appears as the cause of death from COVID-19, the disease that causes the coronavirus.

The second most populous state in Brazil, Minas Gerais, has registered just 368 coronavirus deaths and received praise for its management of the pandemic. But data from Fiocruz, a respected state-run foundation dedicated to biology research and development, shows that deaths from serious respiratory infections in the state multiplied by eight between 2019 and 2020, to 1,796.

In Rio, the total death toll from pneumonia and respiratory failure in the nine weeks up to May 18 was 6,090 more people than in the same period last year. But the death toll from COVID-19 reported by the Ministry of Health for that period was 2,852, less than half of the suspected cases.

On May 22, while media and independent investigators debated the discrepancies, the Civil Registry lowered from 6,909 to 3,599 the number of deaths from pneumonia and respiratory failure in the state. The office said it was due to a rearrangement of death certificates that listed various causes related to death.

Beyond the changes and incomplete information, critics point out that the Brazilian federal government has further undermined confidence in its records with cosmetic changes on official websites, which appear designed to camouflage the severity of the epidemic.

A bulletin released by the President’s press office refers to hospital patients in intensive care units as “in recovery,” despite the significant number dying of COVID-19.

“We are becoming an international joke in terms of public health,” said Domingo Alves, an associate professor of social medicine at the University of Sao Paulo. “Deaths cannot be hidden by decree.”

Associated Press video reporter Renata Brito in Manaus and AP journalists David Biller in Rio de Janeiro and Michael Weissenstein in Havana contributed to this report.