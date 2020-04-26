BRASÍLIA – Argentina’s decision to move away from Mercosur in the group’s future free trade negotiations could be a “blessing in disguise” for Brazil, according to the assessment of an experienced observer heard by the Broadcast on condition of anonymity.

Brazil has sought greater flexibility in Mercosur to allow countries in the bloc to individually seek agreements with other countries, including tariffs and quotas, without necessarily negotiating under the umbrella of Mercosur, as is the case today.

The country is interested in these agreements to carry out its trade opening strategy without relying so much on consensus among the bloc’s countries, which may take time.

In the assessment of this source, Argentina’s decision paves the way to remove this flexibility proposal from paper. In practice, the bloc countries could form separate coalitions depending on who is on the other side of the negotiating table. It would be a “Mercosur à la carte”.

The terms of this withdrawal from the Argentines, however, will still need to be made official in order to avoid that, in the future, an eventual return creates uncertainty about the arrangements made during this period of “technical stop” of the neighboring country in its relationship with the bloc. The analysis of this source is that it will be necessary to provide a “take it or leave it” clause, that is, Argentina would have to accept what has already been negotiated or not participate in these agreements.

European Union

A positive point is that Argentina maintained its commitment to agreements reached last year with the European Union and EFTA, a European bloc formed by Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. The agreements also provide for the approval of the parliaments of the countries involved to be valid.

This observer’s assessment is that, once the economic part of the agreement with the EU is in effect, this will serve as a benchmark for Brazil in any other negotiations, without the concerns that exist today with discussions on the Common External Tariff (TEC) practiced by Mercosur, which today functions as a customs union.

Argentina will be left out of ongoing discussions with Canada, Singapore, South Korea, Lebanon, Mexico, Japan, Vietnam and the United States. Several of these agreements are in Brazil’s plans to accelerate negotiations.

