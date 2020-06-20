Those infected with COVID-19 in Brazil now total 1.04 million, while the death toll stands at 49,156

After registering more than 1,200 deaths per day for four consecutive days and over a million cases per coronavirus COVID-19, Brazil It is now approaching 50,000 deaths, which has triggered alerts and made various regions tighten restrictive measures again to stop the pandemic.

According to data released this Saturday by a consortium made up of the country’s main media, those infected in the South American giant now total 1.04 million, while the death toll stands at 49,156.

Although the numbers confirm Brazil as the second country most plagued by the pandemic in the world, the accelerated advance of the disease, which has not yet reached its peak, did not prevent the majority of the country’s states and cities from starting to early June the gradual reopening of the economy.

However, after a hard week in which the country accumulated four days with more than 1,200 daily deaths and broke record cases in 24 hours, several governors have announced the tightening of measures of restriction and social distancing in the coming days.

In the state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in Brazil with some 46 million inhabitants and the most affected by the pandemic, the numbers grew again and the region chained this week four consecutive days with more than 300 deaths a day, for a total of about 12,500 deaths. and 215 thousand infected.

So, the governor, Joao Doria, established that two interior regions must back down in the reopening plan and re-close shops and other non-essential services.

“Whenever necessary, we will take tougher measures and advance in the Sao Paulo Plan only if the Health Committee endorses it,” Doria said at a press conference, adding that “due to the intensification of the epidemic in some areas” there was ” regression ”and“ reclassification ”of two regions.

Also, in the city of Campinas, about 100 kilometers from the São Paulo capital, the mayor Jonas Donizzete determined the closure of the business and prohibited the performance of elective surgeries in the private health network, with the aim of maintaining the availability of hospital beds for patients with COVID-19.

The city of Sao Paulo, however, contrasts with the rest of the state. This Saturday, dozens of people again ignored the sanitary recommendations and occupied the streets, shopping centers and the external gardens of the parks – which are still closed – in the largest city in America.

The uncontrolled advance of the coronavirus is also of concern in the state of Minas Gerais, in the southeast, where, as well as Sao Paulo, several records were registered this week and there are already 636 deaths and more than 27 thousand 300 confirmed cases.

According to the data of the Health SecretaryAnother factor of concern in the region is the saturation of hospitals, as the occupancy rate of intensive care beds jumped from 72 to 88 percent in the last 24 hours.

The rapid growth of infections caused the Governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, reconsidered the possibility of absolute confinement of the population in the most affected regions and determined that more than a hundred municipalities would go back a phase in the reopening plan, so that only essential services will be able to function.

In southern Brazil, where experts warn that the most critical phase of the pandemic has not yet come, various municipalities have reversed and suspended again some activities that had already been resumed in the state of Paraná, which registers more than 400 deaths and almost 15 thousand cases of coronavirus.

In the regional capital of Curitiba, Mayor, Rafael Greca, ruled the closing of gyms, churches, parks and squares and prohibited the practice of sports or the celebration of events, in addition to restricting the hours of operation of the commerce, the shopping centers and restaurants.

One of the most extreme cases in the state is that of Pato Branco, some 440 kilometers from Curitiba and where the mayor’s office decreed a curfew between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. starting this Saturday, under fines. in case of non-compliance with the determination.

Similar measures were taken in several cities in the states of Rio Grande from the South, in the South, and Ceará (northeast), where the governor, Camilo Santana, announced this Saturday that two cities must remain in “lockdown” for at least seven days.

Despite the backlash in several areas of the country, the state of Rio de Janeiro, the second most affected by the health crisis with nearly 9,000 deaths and almost 100,000 infected, is a separate case.

While some activities are still prohibited, such as events, classes or visits to prisons, the regional government did authorize on Friday the reopening of bars and restaurants or the practice of outdoor sports, which led hundreds of people to This Saturday fill the beaches in Rio de Janeiro.

According to the Brazilian Ministry of Health, the contagion curve confirms that, after initially impacting the capitals and metropolitan regions, there is now a tendency for the coronavirus to expand into the interior of the country, which threatens the systems hospitals in smaller cities, as they do not usually have the same resources as large urban centers.

With information from .