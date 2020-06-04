In new record, O Brazil recorded 1,349 new deaths caused by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, which increased the total number of deaths from the disease to 32,548 in the country, according to a balance released on the night of this Wednesday, 3, by the Ministry of Health. For the second consecutive day, more than 28 thousand new cases confirmed by the new coronavirus. From yesterday to today, there were 28,633 new cases of infection and now there are 584,016 people infected.

The most affected Brazilian state remains São Paulo, which, on Wednesday, 3, reached the mark of 8,276 deaths from the disease, 282 deaths in the last 24 hours. Followed by Rio de Janeiro, which recorded a new record of deaths from the new coronavirus. According to the State Department of Health (SES), there were 324 deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday. Thus, 6,010 people have officially died from the disease in the state.

Brazil has 32,548 deaths and is only behind the United States, United Kingdom and Italy in the total lives lost to the disease. There are also 4,115 people with coronavirus-related symptoms under investigation, according to the folder. Of the total confirmed deaths, only 408 occurred in the last three days.

The data comes at a time when many states and municipalities are discussing and implementing quarantine easing measures. According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the global numbers for covid-19 show that the contagion curve in Brazil continues to rise, unlike other European and Asian countries in the process of easing, whose data seems to indicate a stabilization in the number of cases .

This Wednesday, 3, the Ministry of Health once again stopped doing the press conference to provide clarification on the actions related to combating the covid-19. The portfolio has been without a minister for 19 days, since Nelson Teich resigned. During this period, the Ministry is under the interim custody of General Eduardo Pazuello.

