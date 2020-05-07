The state of Sao Paulo concentrates the largest number of cases of COVID-19 in Brazil, with 37,853 and 3,445 deaths

For the second day in a row, Brazil exceeded his mortality record daily by COVID-19 with 615 deaths in the last 24 hours, compared to the 600 registered the day before, the Ministry of Health this Wednesday.

Likewise, the country registered the highest daily increase in infections since the start of the pandemic, with 10 thousand 503. In total, in Brazil there are 8 thousand 536 deaths and 125 thousand 218 cases of coronavirus. It is the second nation most affected by the pandemic in America.

41 percent of patients in the South American country have recovered. The state of Sao Paulo It concentrates the largest number of cases, with 37,853 and deaths, with three thousand 45.

The Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, He admitted at a press conference that, faced with this situation, his office understands the “need” that in some cities of the country it is necessary to apply total containment measures, as has already happened in four municipalities in the state of Maranhao (northeast).

“We still have a upward curve“Teich pointed out when expressing his support for an extreme measure that the president openly rejects Jair Bolsonaro, who has censored all kinds of seclusion and defends a immediate return “To work” to reduce economic impact of the coronavirus.

The confinement will also be adopted in the coming days in Belem, capital of the Amazonian state of Pará, and in some neighborhoods of Salvador, capital of the state of Bahia, also in the northeast, one of the regions in which the pandemic has advanced the most in this country of 210 million inhabitants.

Likewise, it is studying the application of rigorous measures to further restrict the movement of people, already limited throughout the country, in cities in the state of Pernambuco, also in the northeast, and in Rio de Janeiro, which is on the verge of a hospital collapse.

According to Teich, given the vast extension of the Brazilian territory, prevention measures should be established according to the incidence that the health crisis has in each region, since there are great differences between each of the 27 states of the country.

