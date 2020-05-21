The Ministry of Health announced, on Thursday night, that the country had 1,188 deaths in the last 24 hours and hit new daily negative record in the fight against the new coronavirus. The old record was set two days ago, on Tuesday, when it reached 1,179 deaths. With that, Brazil now reaches 20,047 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic and currently occupies sixth place in the world ranking, behind the United States (93,863), United Kingdom (36,124), Italy (32,486), France (28,218) and Spain (27,940).

Photo: Robson Rocha / Agência F8 / Estadão Content

The daily record, unfortunately, was also broken when registering the mark of more than 310 thousand confirmed cases of coronavirus, with more than 100 thousand new infections in just one week. Were 18,508 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 310,087.

In the last two weeks, in absolute numbers, Brazil has jumped from seventh to third position among the nations with the most cases of covid-19. With this, it remains one of the most critical countries in the world in terms of number of infections, behind Russia, which accounts for 317 thousand cases, and the United States, with more than 1.5 million.

The new coronavirus pandemic has become the leading cause of death each day in Brazil. The largest number of infections continues in São Paulo, with 73,739 diagnoses and 5,558 deaths. Rio has 32,089 cases and 3,412 deaths. In Ceará there are 31,413 infections and 2,161 deaths.

Brazil has in recent days become the country with the highest growth in cases of covid-19 per million inhabitants (pmh). According to the data crossing of the platform Our World in Data, linked to the University of Oxford, since Wednesday, 20, the country has started to lead the ranking that considers the confirmation of cases in a period of 24 hours and dilutes them by million inhabitants, which allows a comparison of how covid-19 is affecting countries with different populations.

With information from Estadão Content.

