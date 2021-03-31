Brazil: breaks military leadership with Jair Bolsonaro



The leaders of the three branches of the Brazilian Armed Forces resigned yesterday, a day after the President Jair Bolsonaro He replaced the Minister of Defense, which raised concern that a military restructuring is taking place that serves the interests of the President.

The resignations are unprecedented since at least the end of the military government 36 years ago.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry reported the “replacement” of the three high command without specifying the reasons. No replacements were named.

The change was announced after the leaders of the Army, Navy and Air Force met with the new Minister of Defense, General Walter Souza Braga Netto.

Bolsonaro’s pressure on senior military officials to publicly display their political support shattered relations and triggered the fallout this week, according to people familiar with the matter.

The sources said that the commanders were already unhappy with the government’s role in the Covid-19 pandemic, which leaves more than 317,000 deaths in the country.

While Bolsonaro has criticized the restrictions, the military has taken the outbreak very seriously.

The entity’s chief health official indicated last week that the force had managed to keep Covid-19 mortality rates at 0.13 percent, well below the 2.5 percent among the general population.

