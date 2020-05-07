MADRID, May 7 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Brazil’s candidacy for the Organization for European Cooperation and Development (OECD) could be resented by the accusations against the country’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, about his alleged “political interference” in the Federal Police, according to the group’s president. OECD Bribery Working Group, Drago Kos.

Kos has referred, in an interview to the Bloomberg news agency, to the accusations made by the already former Minister of Justice and Security Sergio Moro, who resigned after denouncing that Bolsonaro had dismissed the director of the Federal Police to place a related person, in an act of “political interference”.

Kos has confessed that he was surprised by the departure of the former federal judge. “When you see a person like Moro leaving the Ministry of Justice you know that something could be terribly wrong,” he considered.

The representative of the OECD has assured that Brazil has “highly qualified police, prosecutors and great experts to deal with corruption cases,” although “the question now is how free they are to do their job.”

“Our member states are very, very rigorous when it comes to joining the OECD, so I hope that Brazil will take this as an opportunity,” said Kos, urging the Brazilian authorities to investigate Moro’s allegations.

“If not, our member states will know how to deal with that … We have to be absolutely sure that Brazil is not backing down,” he warned the South American giant.

The parties will hold a videoconference in June to discuss this and other issues related to the Brazilian candidacy, which was launched in 2017 and whose approval would represent an international accolade for Bolsonaro.