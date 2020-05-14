Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested negative for his three coronavirus tests in March after he attended a meeting with President Donald Trump in Florida, according to the results released Wednesday.

Bolsonaro’s visit to the United States made international headlines because one of his aides who was photographed near both rulers at the Trump-owned Mar-a-Lago Club was infected at the time. Another 23 Brazilian officials and business leaders who also made the trip tested positive.

Bolsonaro strongly resisted revealing his test results and had told the press that he had two tests done after the March 9 visit that were negative for coronavirus. However, the minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Ricardo Lewandowski, determined in a ruling that the information was in the public interest and revealed that the president gave a negative result in the three analyzes that were conducted on March 12, 17 and 21.

The tests carried out on Bolsonaro were carried out with the use of a pseudonym, which is common in medical examinations carried out on the country’s rulers to protect their privacy.

As the pandemic deepened in the world and Brazil, Bolsonaro regularly appeared in public without a mask and shaking hands with his supporters. Bolsonaro has flatly condemned attempts by governors and mayors to shut down nonessential businesses and keep people at home in the face of rising infections, arguing that job loss is more damaging than the virus in the country’s largest Latin America.

More than 12,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Brazil, the most affected country in Latin America.

The legal battle to compel the dissemination of the results of Bolsonaro’s analyzes intensified two weeks ago when the O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper filed a demand to know the full results of the tests that the president said were negative but that he refused. to show.

The results of the tests released by decision of the Federal Supreme Court were delivered by presidential officials and not by the laboratories that carried them out.