MADRID, May 9 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has finally canceled the call for a massive barbecue in front of the Alvorada Palace, the presidential palace, in Brasilia, after confirming 10,100 deaths from coronavirus after adding 751 deaths in the last day. It is the fourth day in a row with more than 600 deaths per day.

Allies of the president have explained that he finally decided on Friday to cancel the invitation to ministers and other members of the Government without official reason, although the new figures seem to have influenced.

The leader himself has published on Twitter that the call, made by himself, was a lie. “Some idiotic journalists have criticized the FAKE barbecue, but the MBL (Movimento Brasil Libre) has been surpassed and has moved to ACTION IN JUSTICE,” he said, referring to the party that this Saturday has filed a judicial complaint to prevent the barbecue. and a fine of 100,000 reais (about 16,000 euros) for Bolsonaro.

On Thursday Bolsonaro himself had announced a barbecue with his government, about 30 people, sparking criticism for ignoring instructions from health authorities. When questioned by the press as to whether he would be a bad example, Bolsonaro said on Friday that “everyone is invited.”

“800 people at the barbecue. Let people from Águas Lindas come. There will be about 900 people tomorrow at the barbecue (…). There are 1,300 guests. Whoever comes tomorrow, will come. There will be more or less 3,000 people at the barbecue tomorrow, “he riveted.

On Wednesday Brazil overtook Belgium and is already the sixth country with the most deaths in the world after the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and France. Friday marked its maximum death toll in one day with 804. It also has almost 150,000 positives and almost 60,000 recovered, although experts warn that the actual figures could be higher and in the absence of massive evidence.