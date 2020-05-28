One of his sons suggests that the president could take “forceful steps” to prevent the country’s “breakup”

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has considered the investigation by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against some of his allies for the alleged spread of false news to be an attack on “freedom of expression”.

“Seeing good citizens with their property invaded by exercising their right to freedom of expression is a sign that something very serious is happening with our democracy,” he wrote on Twitter.

Thus, he has assured that his Government works “so that the right to freedom of expression is asserted” in Brazil. “No violation of that principle should be passively accepted,” he claimed.

For his part, Eduardo Bolsonaro, one of the sons of the president and federal deputy, has accused the Judiciary of favoring the “rupture” of the South American giant and has suggested that, to avoid it, his father could adopt an “energetic measure”.

In an interview with the Terça Livre network, Eduardo Bolsonaro was sympathetic to those who have taken a “moderate stance” to avoid precisely this “break”, although he has considered that “it is not a matter of ‘if’, but of ‘ when ‘is going to happen “, assuming that it has already occurred.

“People are seeing one decision after another to strain that relationship” between the government and the population, he said. “And then, don’t kid yourselves, when we get to the point where the president has no other way out than an energetic measure, he will be branded as a dictator,” he said.

The federal deputy has referred not only to the investigation by magistrate Alexandre de Morares about the ‘fake news’ but to the order of his colleague Celso de Mello to publish a video of the April 22 ministerial meeting in the framework of the case on the alleged interference of the President in the Federal Police.

“Magistrates Alexandre de Moraes and Celso de Mello are going to achieve the feat of making the demonstrations, which until now have been held six consecutive weekends in Brasilia, move to the gates of the Planalto Palace to greet the President,” has boasted.

‘FAKE NEWS’

The Federal Police carried out an operation on Wednesday in six states, including the Federal District, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, to execute 29 search and arrest warrants issued by De Moraes for the ‘fake news’ case.

The STF investigates since last March on the “false news, offenses and threats that affect the good repute and security” of the court, its members and their families.

To date, investigators have identified at least twelve profiles on social networks that have spread the ‘fake news’ against the judicial institution. Among those investigated are former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson, businessman Luciano Hang and bloggers Allan dos Santos and Winston Lima, all of them Bolsonaro’s allies.