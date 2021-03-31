Brazil begins a survey of private stocks of rice, coffee and wheat

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Mar 30 (Reuters) – Conab, the Brazilian statistical and food supply agency, has launched a survey to measure the size of the country’s private stocks of rice, coffee and wheat, according to a statement on Tuesday, when the largest Latin American economy is facing rising food inflation.

It will be the first time the government has collected data on private wheat stocks from information provided by both producers and millers, Conab said.

The survey will be conducted between April 5 and 23 in all regions of the country, and is expected to reveal the available volume of each of these products in private stocks.

“This information, in addition to contributing to our database, is essential for national inventory management,” Sergio De Zen, Conab’s director of agricultural policy and information, said in the statement.

The survey data will also help guide government policies aimed at ensuring food supplies, according to the statement.

The Brazilian government used to maintain public reserves of staple foods such as corn and soybeans, but stockpiling them is expensive.

In a recent interview, Silvio Farnese, director of trade and supply at the Ministry of Agriculture, told Reuters that accumulating grain reserves, as has been done in the past to regulate prices in the period between harvests, is not an option.

