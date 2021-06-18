Brazil beat Peru without problems in the Copa América 2021 (Summary, Goals)

The Brazilian National Team continues to walk “calmly” in the 2021 Copa América, as it has now beaten the Peru National Team on the second day of the competition, with a great performance from Neymar In the second half.

Alex Sandro, Neymar, Éverton Ribeiro Y Richarlison they were in charge of scoring to define the final 4-0 of the Verdeamarelha, which adds two victories in the Copa América after beating Venezuela in its debut.

The first of the night arrived at minute 11 by Alex Sandro, in a play where Gabriel Jesús received a great service to the right side of the court, and then sent a cross that the Juventus player pushed without a mark.

The rest of the first half went smoothly for Brazil, although Peru managed to generate a couple of dangerous plays, which did not pay off.

For the second half, the Brazilian dominance was absolute, because despite having run out of a penalty that was rectified by the VAR, Neymar managed to score minutes later to put the second of the night, in a play where he took a shot on the edge of the area after taking off a defender with a feint.

As the minutes passed, the players of the Brazilian National Team began to loosen up more and more and in the final stretch the last two annotations fell. Éverton Ribeiro scored after a great service where he was in front of goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, in the 89th minute, and Richarlison scored on a play after a pair of rebounds, at 93.

For the next day the Peruvian National Team will face Colombia, while Brazil will not have activity, since the groups are made up of five teams and each day a different one “rests”.

