Brazil is supporting Guatemala in fighting the forest fires that hit the Central American country. The partnership takes place through the transfer of images from international satellites – obtained within the scope of the International Space and Major Disaster Charter – for mapping the affected area and planning actions. The National Center for Risk and Disaster Management (Cenad), of the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR), is in charge of the work.

The aid was requested through the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC), linked to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE). The National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), linked to the Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovations and Communications (MCTIC), will process the images that will be passed on to the Guatemalan authorities.

The partnership method for obtaining and making satellite images available to other countries has been in Brazil before. Last year, the aid was intended to plan actions to respond to Cyclone Idai, which hit Mozambique.

“Brazil has helped Portuguese-speaking and Latin American countries that have no experience in generating satellite imagery to plan disaster response actions, as we have done with Mozambique. We are becoming a reference in this matter with our partners. In this case, we work together with Guatemalan authorities. Cenad receives the images and Inpe will assist the Guatemalan team in the processing “, explains Cenad director, Armin Braun.

The protocol for accessing the data was activated last Thursday (30). Until the previous day, the National Coordination Agency for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala (Conred) had reported that more than 2,700 hectares of forest had been consumed by the fires. On the same date, there were 813 hot spots in the forests of the Central American country.

Experience

Earlier this year, Cenad activated a protocol with the International Space and Great Disaster Charter to receive images of areas in Espírito Santo affected by the heavy rains that fell on the Southeast region at the beginning of the year. The measure was also used by Brazilian authorities to respond to the rupture of the Córrego do Feijão dam, in Brumadinho (MG).

Worldwide collaboration

The International Space and Major Disaster Charter is a worldwide collaboration that provides information from satellites to benefit natural disaster management. With the combination of Earth observation tools from different space agencies, resources and experiences are available to assist in responding to major calamities across the planet.

In all, 126 nations are signatories to the agreement. They are provided with images generated by 61 satellites from 17 space agencies on the planet. The initiative can be triggered in a series of disasters, such as landslides, floods, earthquakes, cyclones, forest fires, tsunamis, among others.

Source: Social Communication Office – Ministry of Regional Development

