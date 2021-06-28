Brazil asks China to clarify new soy regulation

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Jun 28 (.) – Brazil has asked China to clarify certain aspects of a new national standard for soybeans that changes grain quality requirements, including how they will be applied and evaluated, a ministry official said on Monday. of Agriculture.

China’s proposed new standard for oilseed, currently under discussion at the World Trade Organization, would replace one from 2009, explained Glauco Bertoldo, who heads the department of plant product inspection services at the Ministry of Agriculture.

China notified the WTO in February and the new proposal comes as Brazil reviews its own rule on soybeans, the official said. “While we discuss the new national standard, we cannot ignore the standards of our largest client,” he said.

Brazil is the world’s largest producer and exporter of soybeans, and China is the main destination for its oilseed. There, local processors grind the grain to make feed and oil.

The new Chinese standard will establish the terms and definitions, classification, quality requirements, test methods, inspection rules, labeling, packaging, storage and transportation requirements for soybeans.

“Our first impression is that the Brazilian market will not be significantly affected,” said Bertoldo, adding that the new Chinese standard appears to be “less stringent” than the previous one in terms of certain quality parameters.

However, a possible problem is related to the maximum moisture levels of soybeans, set at 13% in the new standard proposed by China, below Brazil’s 14% threshold.

The South American giant told Beijing that its formal position on China’s WTO proposal is that this aspect of the rule should not be used to classify soybeans, Bertoldo said.

(Report by Ana Mano. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)