Brazil recorded this Saturday 956 new deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total deaths to 28,834 and exceeding those that occurred in France, while the number of infections is close to half a million, according to the Government.

The confirmed cases reached 498,440 this Saturday, a figure that ratifies Brazil as the second most affected country in the world, only behind the United States, and to which during the last 24 hours another 33,274 infected people have joined.

According to the independent count of the Johns Hopkins University, which has become a global reference, the United States is the country with the most deaths from COVID-19 (103,389), followed by the United Kingdom (38,458), Italy (33,340) and now Brazil (28,834), which surpassed this Saturday to France (28,771).

The death toll in Brazil It fell from a thousand for the first time since last Tuesday, but health specialists consider that the balance sheets released on weekends do not cover all cases, as there is a reduction in the number of personnel responsible for processing the pandemic data.

The possibility that the number of cases and deaths is much higher is also being considered, especially due to the low number of tests carried out by the Brazilian health authorities, compared to those applied in other countries.

The peak of the pandemic in Brazil, according to various experts in public health, is estimated to be reached between the months of June and July, so it is considered that the country will still face about four or five weeks with the pathogen in full expansion .

Still, many cities in the country have begun to relax the measures of social isolation and quarantines adopted since last March.

One of those cities in which the resumption of commercial activities has been brought forward is Brasilia, the first in the country to adopt social isolation measures, last March.

This weekend was the first with shopping malls in operation and thousands of people resumed their consumption habits, repressed during the last two months. Bars and restaurants are still closed, but commerce is back to full.

Even with restrictions, with the mandatory use of masks for employees and customers, the shopping centers received thousands of customers this Saturday, when the rates that measure the permanence of citizens in their homes fell from the average of 50% that they had in recent years. days to just under 40%.

