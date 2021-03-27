Brazil announces its first own vaccine and is going to start testing it in humans

Brazil announced this Friday its first vaccine of national manufacture, the Butanvac, developed by the Butantán state Institute and which awaits authorization from regulatory entities to immediately begin testing in humans, as anticipated by the governor of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria, as reported by Efe.

“It is a historic announcement to the world. 100% national vaccine, with promising tests and the result of the work of an institution with 120 years of existence, which is the largest producer of vaccines in the Southern Hemisphere, “said Doria at a press conference at the headquarters of the state laboratory in Sao Paulo.

The Instituto Butantán currently packages and also develops the production of the Coronavac vaccine, from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac and which attends 90% of vaccination in Brazil. The other 10% is with the immunizer from the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical AstraZeneca and the British University of Oxford.

The development of a purely Brazilian vaccine, which will not depend on the importation of inputs for its manufacture, is “a great contribution and it will make a difference in the course of the epidemic and it will help us fight it all over the world,” he said. pointed out the director of the Butantán Institute, Dimas Covas.

The institution conducts clinical studies in Brazil, authorized by the regulatory body, with a view to experiment with a serum made from a radiation-inactivated virus and applied to horses, which produces IgG antibodies and whose blood was extracted and purified with a technique used for decades.

LIKE THE FLU VACCINE

At the press conference this Friday, Covas explained that the “new vaccine” will be developed from the “same technology “used for the flu immunizer, used for decades by that immune center.

“There is no anticovid vaccine in the world produced in embryonic egg and it will cost much less than those that are being used“, has asserted Covas, who indicated that Vietnam and Thailand also participate in the consortium for the immunizer, countries in which clinical trials in humans will also be carried out.

Earlier this month, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, one of the world’s most skeptical leaders of the severity of the pandemic, had indicated that there are fifteen study projects in Brazilian laboratories and universities to produce a national vaccine and the three most advanced were shared with Israel.

“It is a vaccine primarily for Brazilians, but later we will serve other nations sisters and friends, like those from the Latin American continent, the two technological allies that we have and those who want it, “said Doria.