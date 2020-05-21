Concern grows in Brazil about the advance of the coronavirus. This Wednesday, the health authorities reported that in the last 24 hours there were 888 new deaths, and 19,951 new cases, record figure in the country since the start of the pandemic.

With these figures, the total number of deaths amounts to 18,859, and the number of positive cases to 291,579.

The epicenter of the pandemic in the South American nation persists in the state of San Pablo, where there are 69,859 infected and 5,363 dead.

In this way, Brazil is consolidated as the third country with the most infections in the world, behind only the United States (1,548,646) and Russia (308,705), according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University.

Amid criticism for its management against the pandemic, the President’s Government Jair Bolsonaro recommended Wednesday the use of chloroquine to treat patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19.

Guided by the head of state, the Ministry of Health published a new protocol on the treatment of patients with coronavirus, which extends the possible use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in mild cases, despite the fact that the efficacy of these antimalarials has not yet been demonstrated in the fight against the virus.

“A hope, as reported by many who used it,” Bolsonaro said Wednesday, a day after his US counterpart, Donald Trump, announced that he will continue to take hydroxychloroquine because he is “curious” about its effects.

Given the studies that reveal possible side effects of this drug, the Brazilian president said that, as part of democracy, “no one is forced to take chloroquine”, but he will not be charged with conscience if someone wanted to take it and could not.

“Who knows, right? It may be a placebo, which did not help, but it may also be that within two years they will say that it really worked, ”he said during a conversation with journalist Magno Martins.

Bolsonaro has received much criticism for his defense of this drug, even within his government team. Recently, the former Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, resigned because he disagreed with the use of chloroquine to treat the disease.

His predecessor in office, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who fell out of favor after his pronounced differences with Bolsonaro on how to manage the health crisis, alerted a few days ago in an interview for Folha de Sao Paulo of the risk involved in treating covid-19 patients with this malaria medication.

Mandetta explained that, after using it in “seriously ill patients who were in hospitals,” the studies revealed that 33 percent of them had to stop treatment “because it caused arrhythmias that could lead to respiratory arrest.”

