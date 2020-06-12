The state of Sao Paulo, Brazil announced on Thursday that they will work in partnership with the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech to produce and test a vaccine against the virus SARS-Cov-2, which is the cause of the disease of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was announced by the São Paulo governor, Joao Doria, through a press conference where he specified that the research center Butantan Institute, responsible for 80 percent of the sera and vaccines consumed in Brazil, signed an agreement with the aforementioned laboratory to carry out together the third and final phase of clinical tests against COVID-19.

“This is one of the most advanced vaccines in the world. It is a historic day for science, medicine and health in Brazil, Sao Paulo and worldwide, “he said.

Doria He explained that the vaccine baptized as “CoronaVac”The last trial of clinical trials will begin in three weeks, which will be applied to 9,000 volunteer patients starting in July.

He also noted that in the event that the results are positive, treatment against COVID-19 It could be available for mass production in June 2021.

It is worth mentioning that the two preliminary stages were applied to a thousand individuals in China and after presenting promising results, the vaccine managed to advance to the last phase, which will take place in Brazil.

Finally, the Governor indicated that the agreement with Sinovac Biotech will allow technology transfer between the Chinese laboratory and the Butantan Institute, considered a national and international reference in the biomedicine sector.

“Proven the efficacy and safety of the vaccine, the Butantan Institute will have mastery of technology and the vaccine can be produced on a large scale in Brazil,” he added. Doria, who stressed that it will be provided free of charge in the Brazilian state health system.

