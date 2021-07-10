Brazil and Argentina with contrasts when they reach the finals

Tonight, the Maracanã stadium will witness one of the great matches of the year by hosting the final of the America Cup Come in Brazil Y Argentina, so Tite’s box comes out as the big favorite to lift the title for the second time in a row.

The Brazilian media are confident that their team will extend their winning streak that started from the world Cup of 2002, since, the canarinha has seven finals in a row without knowing the defeat.

In these 20 years, Brazil has won the Korea-Japan World Cup, the 2004 America Cup, 2005 Confederations Cup, 2007 America Cup, Confederations Cup 2009, Confederations Cup 2013 and Copa América 2019.

On the other side of the coin, Argentina has lost all its finals played since the 1993 Copa América. This streak began precisely in the 2004 Copa América, followed by the 2005 Confederations Cup, the 2007 Copa América final, the world 2014, the Copa América in 2015 and 2016.