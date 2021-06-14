Brazil analysts raise inflation forecast and rate for 2021

(Bloomberg) – Brazilian economists raised their 2021 inflation and interest rate forecasts as the central bank prepares for its third consecutive increase in borrowing costs this week.

Analysts estimate that consumer prices will rise 5.82% by year-end, above the previous estimate of 5.44%, according to a central bank survey released Monday. They also raised their expectations for the Selic rate in December from 5.75% to 6.25%.

Policy makers in Latin America’s largest economy face inflationary pressures from rising commodity costs and higher electricity bills. At the same time, emergency spending has helped shore up demand amid the coronavirus outbreak. Gross domestic product rose more than expected in the first quarter, prompting analysts to raise their growth prospects for this year.

Annual inflation advanced 8.06% in May, well above the 3.75% target for this year. The impact of prices has spread through the economy more than previously thought, said the president of the central bank, Roberto Campos Neto, during an event held on June 8.

In another release, the central bank reported that the economic activity index rose 0.44% in April, less than the 1.35% forecast in a Bloomberg survey. In the year-on-year comparison, the index, which is a benchmark for gross domestic product, advanced 15.92%, due in part to base effects.

The Central Bank of Brazil will hold its rate-setting meeting between June 15-16.

Original Note: Brazil Analysts Bet on Faster Inflation and Higher Key Rate (1)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP