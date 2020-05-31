O Brazil this Sunday, 31, reached the mark of half a million people infected with the coronavirus with the 16,409 new cases registered in the last 24 hours. There are exactly 514,849 people contaminated in total. “But it is necessary to keep in mind that this number is an underestimation, as the country has a low test rate,” stated the infectologist at the Faculty of Medical Sciences of Santa Casa de São Paulo Marco Aurélio Safadi.

A gravedigger prepares to bury the body of a person who died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the São Francisco Xavier cemetery, in Rio de Janeiro

Photo: Ricardo Moraes / .

In absolute numbers, the Brazil it is the second country in the world with the highest number of contaminations. It is behind the United States, which has 1.7 million, and ahead of third place, Russia, which records 405,800 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday, 480 people had their deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 29,314.

On Saturday, Brazil had a record number of infections in one day. There were 33,274 new cases registered from Friday to Saturday. In addition, the country surpassed France in number of mortalities.

For Safadi, it is still not possible to say whether the country has reached the peak of the epidemic or not. But, for him, it is certain that Brazil is on a plateau that has dragged on for some time due to the lack of more assertive measures of testing and social distance. Politicians themselves, he says, find themselves weakened by using lockdown rhetoric for lack of popular support.

“Now, the political wear and tear is so great that there is no more climate to request the lockdown, because nobody else supports it. They realize that it is not a popular measure and end up being shy about doing what should have been done back there. Our population does not it’s like Europe’s. We have a very large underprivileged population that, at times like this, suffers much more. Our inequalities were wide open at times like this. ”

Numbers in States



On the eve of starting the reopening, the State of São Paulo, which since the beginning is the epicenter of the disease, had 2,500 new cases of contamination and 83 deaths this Sunday, bringing the total to 109,600 and 7.6 thousand, respectively. Some cities in São Paulo will be able to gradually resume the economy as of this second, 1st.

It is possible that there is a recrudescence of cases, in the opinion of the infectologist. “One of the unequivocal conditions for relaxation is that there is a consistent scenario of reducing cases and deaths. And when I say ‘consistent’, it is not two or three days, which can be the result of the holiday or weekend. . There are at least 10 to 15 days of drop in cases. And the numbers are not showing that. ”

The State of Rio de Janeiro recorded 67 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. There were also 968 new cases of the disease recorded in one day. As a result, the total number of deaths in the State of Rio reached 5.3 thousand. The total number of cases reached 53,300.

