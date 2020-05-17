BRASILIA – In two months, the total number of deaths recorded as resulting from the new coronavirus in Brazil went from zero to 16,118, of which 485 were reported in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Sunday, 17, by the Ministry of Health.

Brazil recorded more than 400 deaths in 24 hours from the new coronavirus

Photo: EPA / Ansa

The notification of the first death in the country, of a patient from São Paulo, occurred on March 17. Since then, Brazil has become accustomed, on a daily basis, to counting bodies by the hundreds and watching health systems in some regions walking towards collapse.

The exponential growth of new cases of covid-19 is one of the most worrying characteristics of the disease that worldwide has killed at least 314 thousand people. It is yet another fatal disease among so many risks to which everyone is exposed, but with aggravating factors: it does not have a vaccine and can be hidden under the simplest physical contact.

Today, Brazil is the fourth country in the world in number of confirmed cases and the sixth in total deaths, according to the global numbers gathered by Johns Hopkins University, in the United States. Regardless of underreporting, 241,080 people are infected, including the 7,938 new cases reported on Sunday.

So far, the highest number of deaths reported on a single date was on May 12, when the ministry confirmed an additional 881 lives lost as a result of covid-19.

With a total of 4,782 deaths reported, only the State of São Paulo has more victims than China (4,638), where the first cases emerged. The situation is also critical in Rio de Janeiro, which has already buried 2,715 victims of the covid-19. Ceará (1,641), Pernambuco (1,516), Amazonas (1,413) and Pará (1,239) are also among those with the most deaths.

For Airton Stein, professor of collective health at the Federal University of Health Sciences of Porto Alegre, a mark of the two months was the lack of clear messages by Brazilian authorities about how the population should face the pandemic. He estimates that part of the population has not yet understood the severity of the disease.

“Brazil is not managing to have a lower rate of infectiousness, as is happening in European countries, such as Spain and the United Kingdom. In Brazil, the rate of infection remains high. There are several reasons. The first is that there was never a problem that impacted the whole country. And an aspect that calls my attention is the fact that the population is losing the fear of going to the streets. And so you end up being contaminated in the details. Having a clear and well-defined message from the leaders is fundamental “, he commented .

Even before the first death was known, the behavior of President Jair Bolsonaro was criticized by health experts. On March 15, when records of infected people were already accumulating, the agent had contact with people who went to a demonstration in support of him, in Brasília. Shortly before, Bolsonaro met with the head of the Secretariat of Communication, Fábio Wajngarten, who had contracted the virus.

“I am not aware of his exams, but if he is a close contact to a confirmed case, at this moment we are in a maximum effort to contain the virus to avoid a worse situation. I think, firstly, as the country’s authority , it would be important for him to give this example of protecting himself, “Nancy Bellei, professor of infectious diseases at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) and consultant for the Brazilian Society of Infectology, told Estadão at the time.

The president is critical of the social isolation measures that ended up causing temporary closure of businesses. Bolsonaro is concerned about the escalation of unemployment due to the strategy of reducing circulation.

In the evaluation of Kleber Giovanni Luiz, head of the Infectious Diseases department, another lesson that the country should have learned in the 60 days would be to expand care with primary care. “What we have to do as public health is to train teams, doctors and nurses, and also to create working conditions, with ICU beds. Empowering primary care is essential. I didn’t see this movement. We saw the intensive care movement a lot” , he pointed out.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.