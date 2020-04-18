In the last 24 hours, 211 people died from the disease

BRASILIA – Brazil recorded 211 deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours. As a result, the number of deaths per covid-19 increased to 2,347 this Saturday, 18, according to data released recently by the Ministry of Health.

In a single day there were 2,917 new records of people infected with the disease. In total, the Ministry of Health has information that 36,599 have tested positive for the new coronavirus to date. The lethality rate is 6.4%, the same recorded yesterday.

The region most affected by the new coronavirus is the Southeast, with 55.9% of cases, followed by the Northeast (23.2%), North (9.3%), South (7.5%) and Center-West (4 , 0%).

In São Paulo, the state with the highest number of cases and deaths resulting from the disease in the country, there are 13,894 infected people and 991 deaths, an increase of 63 deaths compared to yesterday’s figures.

Rio de Janeiro appears in second place, with 4,543 confirmed cases and 387 deaths, followed by Ceará (3,034 confirmed cases of covid-19 and 176 deaths), Pernambuco (2,193 cases and 205 registered deaths), and Amazonas (1,897 registered cases and 161 deaths).

In São Paulo, one month after the first death was recorded in the State and in the country, the total number of victims of the disease reaches 991, with 13,894 confirmed cases. In the last 24 hours, 63 deaths were counted. This week, the state recorded the highest number of deaths from the new coronavirus, 383.

