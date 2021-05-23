Brazil already exceeds 16 million coronavirus infections

The coronavirus pandemic continues to hit Brazil, where this Sunday the 16 million cases of COVID-19 And as if that were not enough, the death toll is close to 450,000, since the pandemic emerged more than a year and three months ago, federal government sources reported.

According to the last balance of the Ministry of Health, The country registered 860 deaths and 35,819 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, although health authorities have reiterated that the figures are usually lower on weekends and Mondays due to the lack of personnel to account for the data.

In this way, the total of deceased amounts to 449,0068, while the number of infections stands at 16,083,258, figures that confirm Brazil as one of the countries in the world most affected by the health crisis.

Infections in the country continue to increase

The contagion curve has grown in recent weeks, and the daily average in the last 7 days is 65,111, after having fallen to 56,33 on April 26, but far from the record reached on March 25 (77,050 ).

The death rate, which had been falling slowly and gradually, has stopped falling and has stagnated, with an average of 1,902 deaths in the last 7 days, after the peak reached on April 13, when it exceeded 3,000

Despite the worsening of the situation and the alerts from specialists about the arrival of a third wave, the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, led a motorcycle caravan in Rio de Janeiro this Sunday in which thousands of people participated.

The president, one of the leaders who denies the severity of the virus, appeared without a mask and caused crowds in various parts of the city, where major events are currently prohibited.

Bolsonaro was accompanied by his former Minister of Health, General Eduardo Pazuello, who this week was questioned in the parliamentary commission that investigates whether the lack of control of the pandemic was a consequence of the government’s management.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the president and his government have been strongly criticized for handling the pandemic.

And now the country is one of the most affected by deaths and cases of coronavirus, among its population, so criticism against Bolsonaro continues to emerge among opposition leaders in Brazil.

