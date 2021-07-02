Brazil administers 26,000 expired COVID-19 injections: Folha de S.Paulo

BRASILIA, Jul 2 (.) – At least 26,000 expired AstraZeneca vaccines against COVID-19 were administered in Brazil, Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported on Friday, citing data from the Health Ministry.

The report represents the latest blow to the vaccination campaign in Brazil, which has faced widespread criticism. The government was slow to pick up doses and is now grappling with an alleged corruption scandal surrounding the purchasing efforts.

Expired vaccine doses may be less effective. In Africa, several countries have encountered batches that have exceeded their shelf life, sparking a debate about extending expiration dates.

Malawi destroyed nearly 20,000 expired doses in May.

President Jair Bolsonaro has refused to be immunized so far, casting doubt on vaccines, pushing for unproven miracle cures and downplaying the severity of a pandemic that has killed more than half a million Brazilians.

According to the report, expired vaccines came from batches imported from India by the public biomedical institute Fiocruz, or purchased through the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Neither the Ministry of Health, Fiocruz, nor PAHO immediately responded to requests for comment. The Serum Institute of India, which did the injections, did not immediately respond either.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is one of the two dominant COVID-19 injections in Brazil, along with CoronaVac from China.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; additional reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; written by Gabriel Stargardter; Edited in Spanish by Juana Casas)