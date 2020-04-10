SÃO PAULO, Apr 10 (.) – The death toll in Brazil as a result of the coronavirus rose by 116 to a total of 1,057, the Health Ministry said on Friday, which reported that the total number of infected in the country amounts to 19,638 people .

The death toll confirms the trend observed since Tuesday of more than 100 deaths per day. The number of new confirmed infections was put at 1,781, up from 1,930 on Thursday and 2,210 on Wednesday.

(Report by Alberto Alerigi Jr .; Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)