Brazil, second country with more infections and deaths from coronavirus after the United States, recorded 892 new deaths from COVID-19 on the last day, bringing the total death toll to 42,720, the government reported Saturday.

The Ministry of Health indicated in its daily bulletin that the number of those infected with the disease stood at 850 thousand 514, after reporting 21 thousand 704 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the portfolio, 379,245 patients have been recovered to date, representing 44.6 percent of the total.

The data shows that the coronavirus continues its expansion through the interior of this country of 210 million inhabitants, which on the eve overtook the United Kingdom as the second country with the most deaths, behind the United States.

There is already at least one case in 82 percent of the 5,570 municipalities in the country, according to the Health Secretariats of the 27 Brazilian states.

Sao Paulo, the richest and most populous state in the country with 46 million inhabitants, continues to be the region most affected by COVID-19, with 10 581 deaths and 172 875 infections.

Behind it is Rio de Janeiro, which until this Saturday registered 7 thousand 592 deaths and 78 thousand 836 infected.

A study carried out by scientists supported by the São Paulo State Research Protection Foundation (Fapesp) also indicated that the pathogen had already spread in Brazil before states and municipalities adopted measures of social distancing in mid-March.

Three months later and still waiting for the peak of the epidemiological curve, and with the number of cases and deaths in increasing phase, several governors and mayors, including those of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, began a risky de-escalation plan.

However, other large Brazilian cities, such as Porto AlegreThey had to reverse their plans for economic reopening in the face of the rapid increase in hospitalizations.

On the other hand, the dissemination of the COVID-19 bulletins was controversial last week after the government of Jair Bolsonaro decided to omit the consolidated figures and went on to report only the daily number of deaths and infections.

The Ministry of Health was then accused of “an information blackout” that days later was corrected, by order of a Supreme Court judge who forced him to publish all the statistics, as he did up to now.

However, the portfolio, commanded on an interim basis since mid-May by Army General Eduardo Pazuello, after his two predecessors left office in a month, will continue with the change in methodology for counting deaths.

Pazuello explained that he intends to count according to the actual date of the death and not by the day of confirmation of COVID-19, as up to now, as the objective of having a “real” image of the state of the pandemic, although he later clarified that the data was They will offer both ways “in favor of the greatest possible transparency”.

Since this controversy, the mainstream media, in an unprecedented alliance, jointly disclosed their own balance of victims of the coronavirus based on the figures of the regional Health Secretariats.

