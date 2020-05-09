Brazil confirmed 751 new deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest number recorded in a single day since the start of the pandemic, and the total number of deaths reached 9,897, the Ministry of Health reported on Friday.

This is the first time that the number of daily deaths is above the barrier of 700, after registering three days of consecutive days above 600 this week.

Meanwhile, the health authorities reported 10,222 new infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 145,328, according to the daily bulletin of the Health portfolio.

The state of Sao Paulo continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, with almost 3,500 deaths and nearly 42,000 infected, which led the São Paulo governor, Joao Doria, to extend the quarantine until May 31.

It is followed by Rio de Janeiro, with more than 1,500 deaths and some 15,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, where the accelerated upward curve continues to worry regional authorities who are considering taking tougher measures.

In the north of Brazil, the Amazon state, whose health system has collapsed, has one of the most critical situations in the country, registering 874 deaths and 10,727 infected, which translates into an incidence rate of 2,588 cases per million. population.

In Manaus, the regional capital of Amazonas, the number of burials reached almost 190 in one day, although the mayor of this city, Arthur Virgilio Neto, indicated that in recent days the number has gradually decreased and remains below one hundred since Monday.

SAO PAULO EXTENDS QUARANTINE UNTIL MAY 31

Faced with the escalation of the dead and infected by the coronavirus, the state of Sao Paulo, the most populated and industrialized region in the country, announced this Friday the extension of the quarantine until May 31, at a time when the governor, Joao Doria, planned a gradual reopening of the economy.

The first measures to restrict the movement of people in Sao Paulo were adopted on March 24, although they were gradually extended and it was calculated that they could be relaxed as of May 11, which will no longer happen.

This Friday, regional deputies of the Workers’ Party (PT) led by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, protocolized a request to the Justice that a “lockdown” be decreed in the capital city of São Paulo, where some 12 million people live.

In the request, the parliamentarians request the total blockade in all the cities that have exceeded 80% of the public hospital capacity and continue to have an increase in infections.

RIO DE JANEIRO, IN COLLAPSE BY COVID-19

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel, also does not rule out the implementation of more rigorous actions, or even the so-called “lockdown”, after his state led the day before the highest number of daily deaths in the country, behind even from Sao Paulo.

The advance of the coronavirus continues on an upward curve in Rio de Janeiro, which accounts for 1,503 deaths and 15,741 infected with COVID-19.

Faced with this scenario, two of the most renowned research institutions have recommended to the authorities the implementation of absolute confinement throughout the state.

This Thursday, Witzel sent to the Prosecutor’s Office a document proposing total confinement, which includes the closure of roads, the prohibition of movement of people and the compulsory use of masks for those who, by means of a necessity check, go outside. .

Likewise, the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) sent prosecutors a report recommending the “lockdown” throughout the state, just two days after the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the main center of Latin American health research, send this same recommendation.

Niteroi and Sao Gonçalo, cities in the Rio metropolitan region, are the first to follow the recommendations and announced full confinement this Friday next week.