Brazil recorded 610 new deaths due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 9,146, while the confirmed cases exceeded 135,000 in the country, the Ministry of Health reported on Thursday.

This is the third consecutive day in which the daily number of deaths from COVID-19 stands at the 600 barrier, after reaching the record of 615 deaths the day before, in line with the expectation of the health authorities that the The beginning of the peak of the pandemic would take place between May and June.

Regarding the number of confirmed cases, the South American country reported 9,888 new infections by the coronavirus, totaling 135,106 infected.

In its daily bulletin, the Ministry of Health indicated that the state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in Brazil, with some 46 million inhabitants, continues to lead the reports, with 39,928 confirmed cases and 3,206 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro (14,156 infected and 1,394 deaths).

Likewise, he warned that, despite the fact that many municipalities “still do not register confirmed cases or deaths due to the disease,” the coronavirus “is present in all Brazilian states.”

STATES HARD QUARANTINE

The most critical situation is concentrated, however, in some states in the north and northeast, the two most impoverished regions of the country.

In the northern Amazon, submerged days ago in a sanitary collapse, the incidence rate is 2,437 positive diagnoses for every million inhabitants, while the dead already reach 805 and, in cases, 10,099.

Already its neighbor Pará attempted this Thursday the absolute confinement in 10 of its cities, but many Brazilians defied the restrictive measures in the state, which exceeded 410 deaths and 5,524 infected by the coronavirus.

The region followed in the footsteps of Maranhao, located in the Brazilian northeast, which adopted full confinement after a judicial decision, while absolute confinement is expected in the next few days in some cities in the country.

The authorities are also studying the application of more stringent measures in towns of Pernambuco, also in the northeast, and in Rio de Janeiro, which has collapsed in health, according to the governor himself, Wilson Witzel.

In the city of Sao Paulo, where some 12 million people live, the Mayor’s Office announced on Thursday that the health system is also in critical condition, with nearly 90% of the Intensive Care beds in the public health network occupied.

In an attempt to slow down the advance of COVID-19 and stimulate adherence to social isolation, which is located around 47% in the São Paulo capital, Mayor Bruno Covas announced today strict rules for the circulation of cars in the city, which has already total 1,986 deaths from coronavirus.