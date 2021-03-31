Brazil adds 3,780 deaths from covid-19 in 24 hours, a new daily record

Brazil registered in the last 24 hours 84,494 new cases and 3,780 deaths associated with the coronavirus, which established a new daily record of deaths, as reported on Tuesday by the Ministry of Health in its most recent epidemiological bulletin.

According to official government figures, between Monday and Tuesday there was the highest number of daily deaths in thirteen months of the pandemic, a figure that comes in the midst of more severe measures of confinement, social isolation and closure of non-essential activities decreed by governors and mayors.

Sao Paulo, the largest South American city, and Rio de Janeiro, the second most populous city in the country, entered a prolonged holiday to avoid the movement of people and contain the lethal advance of covid-19, which is triggered while the Government tries to immunize the population of the country, but still without enough vaccines.

Dozens of people wait in line to receive the covid-19 vaccine in the city of Duque de Caxias (Brazil) .ANTONIO LACERDA / EFE

In Brazil, due to the Carnival that is celebrated every year for five days, Holy Week has Good Friday as its only holiday, but this year Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and other cities decided to anticipate other festivities for a extended bridge of ten days, including both weekends.

Since the first contagion, on February 26, 2020, and the first death, on March 12 of last year, both in Sao Paulo, the country now adds 12,658,109 confirmed cases and a total of 317,646 deaths.

According to the official report, in the nation of almost 212 million inhabitants 11,074,483 have been recovered patients of the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which represents 87.4% of the total infected.

Another 1,265,980 patients are under medical supervision in hospitals or in their residences after having tested positive in clinical tests.

The country, the second in the world with the most affected by the new coronavirus pandemic in absolute numbers behind the United States, it has a mortality rate of 151 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants and an incidence of 6,023 people infected in the same proportion.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country with 46 million inhabitants and located in the Southeast region, continues to be the region with the most cases confirmed (2,446,680) and deaths (73,492).