Brazil registered 7,938 new cases of the coronavirus this Sunday, bringing the total number of infected to 241,080

Brazil registered 7 thousand 938 new cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus this Sunday, bringing the total number of infected to 241 thousand 080as well as 485 new deaths from the COVID-19, which raised the total number of victims in just two months to 16 thousand 118, according to the bulletin released this Sunday by the Ministry of Health.

The marked upward curve of the disease in the Latin American giant, which has already made it the fourth country most affected by the new coronavirus above Spain (231 thousand 350 cases) and Italy (224 thousand 760), this Sunday brought Brazil to third place, currently occupied by the United Kingdom (244 thousand 995 cases).

The trend is that Brazil Likewise, in the next few days it will surpass Russia (281,752 cases) and consolidate itself as the second country with the highest number of infections, only surpassed by the United States (1,478,241).

This is because the forecasts indicate that infections and deaths They will continue to grow exponentially in this country of 210 million inhabitants and that the peak of the disease will only occur in the coming weeks, while the numbers have been slowing down in almost all European countries.

As he number of infections As the number of deaths recorded this Sunday was reduced compared to the previous days, but the Ministry acknowledges that several of the cases registered on weekends only enter the statistics on subsequent days.

After the number of confirmed cases It jumped from 13,944 on Thursday to the record of 15,305 on Friday, on Saturday it stood at 14,919 and this Sunday dropped to 7,938.

As for the deaths, after the record of 881 last Tuesday, when some that occurred the previous weekend and that had not been accounted for were included, the number fell to 749 on Wednesday, stood at 844 on Thursday, at 824 on Friday and at 816 on Saturday, before falling to 485 this Sunday.

With 16,118 deaths accumulated since the registration of the first victimexactly two months ago, Brazil it is still in sixth place in the list of countries with the most victims, after the United States (89 thousand 318), the United Kingdom (34 thousand 716), Italy (31 thousand 908), France (28 thousand 111) and Spain (27 thousand 563).

The Ministry It also reported that the number of patients who have recovered reached 94,122 (38.5 percent of the total) and that another 130,840 (54.3 percent) are still hospitalized or under medical observation.

Bolsonaro attends demonstration despite restrictions

Despite the worsening of the pandemic, the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, He attended this Sunday a massive demonstration in favor of his Government accompanied by 11 ministers and highlighted the large presence of followers at the event despite the measures of regional governments to avoid crowds as a tool to combat the COVID-19.

Although he avoided physical contacts as much as possible and he wore a mask During the nearly half hour that he accompanied the demonstration in front of the Planalto Presidential Palace, the head of state went down the ramp of the building to get as close as possible to the protesters and came to carry two children.

The far-right leader, one of the most skeptical rulers about the severity of the pandemic and who has come to describe the COVID-19 like a “flu”, she has insisted on attending the massive acts of her followers despite the recommendations to avoid crowds from both the World Health Organization (WHO) and her own Ministry of Health.

This Sunday, Jair Bolsonaro attended a demonstration. EFE photo

In statements he gave in a live broadcast on social networks during the demonstration, Bolsonaro He again criticized the social distancing measures adopted by the regional and municipal governments to combat the advance of the COVID-19 and defended the normalization of activities.

The most affected states

According to the last bulletin of the Ministry, Sao Paulo, the most populous state in the country, with 46 million inhabitants, continues to be the most affected by the disease, with 62,345 cases and 4,782 deaths.

Bruno Covas, Mayor of Sao Paulo, the regional capital and largest city in Brazil, admitted this Sunday that the municipal health system is close to collapse due to the growing demand for beds for patients with the COVID-19 and that it studies the possibility of decreeing the total quarantine.

In the eighth most populous city in the world, with 12.2 million inhabitants (number that reaches 21 million considering the other 38 municipalities in the entire metropolitan region), the beds of the public health system with intensive care units are in a 90 percent busy and nursing beds by 76 percent, according to data provided by the mayor.

The state of Ceará, in the impoverished Brazilian Northeast, it continued as the second most affected, with 24,255 cases and 1,641 deaths. Rio de Janeiro, in third place, added up to this Sunday 22 thousand 238 cases and 2 thousand 715 deaths.

With information from EFE