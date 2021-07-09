Brazil, a rival that is congesting Lionel Messi

This Saturday, Lionel messi he faces the ghosts of the Maracana that shook him seven years ago in the World Cup. The Argentine star wants to lift his first title with Argentina; However, he will have a rival who is complicated as Brazil.

The player who recently ended his contract Barcelona, has played 11 matches against Canarinha throughout his career, in which he has only managed to score five goals in friendlies, playoffs Y Americ Cupto.

Their first game against Brazil took place in 2006, in a friendly in which they lost 3-0. After going blank in the 2007 Copa América final and 2010 qualifiers, Messi debuted in his fifth game in a practical encounter in 2010.

I’m going to ask you not to bother me on Saturday. There is a Brazil vs Argentina in an American final. Lionel Messi’s last bullet against perhaps his best student. pic.twitter.com/OIW7LOLFVl – Lucas Torterolo Hartl (@lucastorterolo) July 7, 2021

His next match would be unforgettable, as he would score a hat-trick in a friendly played in the United States in 2012. It took seven years and five games for him to vaccinate Brazil again. Without a doubt, the Argentine star will have to defeat his ‘ghosts’ if he wants to touch glory with his country.