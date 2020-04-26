Jesus has not yet agreed to renew with Rubro-Negro

Jorge Jesus has a contract with the Flamengo until the end of May and, until now, the carioca club has not yet reached an agreement with the coach for the extension of the bond. This Saturday, Marcos Braz, vice president of football at Rubro-Negro, spoke about the negotiation with the Portuguese.

In a conversation with FlaTV, Braz assured that Flamengo is mobilizing all its resources to reach a common denominator with Jesus. However, the executive pointed out that the rise in the euro may be a difficult aspect in the process.

“All efforts will be made again. President Landim authorized, we are talking calmly, but this situation in the world has happened. The euro goes to more than R $ 6. This is a bad factor. We are analyzing several situations. our part, but it doesn’t depend only on Flamengo. We also depend on Jorge to understand the moment “, said Braz.

“We are going back a year ago, when we hired the technical committee, we made a huge effort. We had a lot of security in it, but we had to analyze the financial part. President Landim was fundamental for having believed. We made every possible effort, what happened happened titles and spent a year. Now, there is the situation of renewal, only now in an easier matter. It is not in the dark as there was back “, he added.

Braz also commented on Flamengo’s return to activities after the stoppage ended. The football deputy stressed that the club is subordinate to the decisions that will be taken by the authorities.

“It is not Flamengo that needs to return. All clubs need to return. The players are on vacation until the 30th and we are ready, prepared. But it does not depend on Flamengo,” said Braz.

“It depends on government agencies. We have to see the flexibility of the government, the city hall. We are ready and willing, but we will follow all government orders and security protocols. It does not depend only on Flamengo,” he concluded.

Sports Gazette





.