The contract of Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus with Flamengo ends in May and the proximity of this has worried the red-black leaders. With the crisis caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus, one thing can hinder, and a lot, the club’s plans: the rise of the euro, which in the price of this Friday went from R $ 6.

“All efforts will be made again. President (Rodolfo) Landim authorized, we are talking calmly, but this situation in the world has happened. The euro goes to more than R $ 6. This is a bad factor. We are analyzing several situations. We are going to do our part, but it doesn’t just depend on Flamengo. We also depend on Jorge to understand the moment “, said Marcos Braz, vice president of football at the club rubro-negro, in an interview with FlaTV.

The leader stressed that the renovation does not promise to be easy. “We are going back a year ago, when we hired the technical committee, we made a huge effort. We had a lot of security in it, but we had to analyze the financial part. President Landim was fundamental for having believed. We made every possible effort, what happened happened titles and spent a year. Now, there is a situation of renewal, only now in an easier matter.

Marcos Braz showed caution when evaluating the short future of the club’s football. Flamengo’s last match took place on March 14 against Portuguesa-RJ, in Maracanã, for the Carioca Championship, with the gates already closed due to the pandemic. Since then, the cast has been on vacation and is scheduled to return on May 1st. Everything, however, depends on the guidance of health authorities.

“Even if he returns, Flamengo will hardly train on the 1st of May. Jorge (Jesus) will arrive on the 1st at night. We will talk to him, see the training schedule, and two days later we will start if we have the release from the authorities “, revealed the leader. “It is not Flamengo that needs to return. All clubs need to return. The players are on vacation until the 30th and we are ready, prepared. But it does not depend on Flamengo.”

See too:

Check out the new European club shirts

.