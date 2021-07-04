Brayton Vázquez would be left out of the Tri Olímpico due to covid-19

MEXICO CITY.

The Atlas defender Brayton Vázquez, who was considered by Jaime lozano to be the player number 22 of the Mexican team At the olympic games, would have tested positive for covid-19.

TO your arrival at the High Performance Center and after submitting to the corresponding protocols and tests, Vázquez tested positive for coronavirusTherefore, he could not travel with the national team to Tokyo.

The The national team will depart for Japanese lands on July 8, everything seems to indicate that they will wait a couple more days to see how Vázquez evolves, although the substitute is already in mind and final element to integrate the Mexican National Team, it’s about Adrián Mora.

The Bravos de Juárez central defender played with Rayados de Monterrey during Guard1anes 2021 even though his letter belongs to the Toluca club. Previously he has seen activity with the National Team in lower categories.

