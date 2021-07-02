Brayton Vázquez would be element 22 of the Tri Olímpico

MEXICO CITY

The Atlas youth squad Brayton Vázquez would be the 22nd player of the Tri Olímpico. Jaime lozano He would have opted for the defender to complete the Mexican National Team that will play the Olympic Games in Tokyo, this according to information from TUDN.

This Wednesday the International Olympic Committee and FIFA gave the green light for the participating federations to join the calls with 22 players and not only 18. Therefore, Lozano would have to include one more player on the roster. At the moment the team is made up of 21 elements.

It is striking that Vázquez did not attend the Tri tour for the matches against Romania, Saudi Arabia and Australia also did not play the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Tournament in Guadalajara. However, Jimmy did consider Vázquez within the list of 50 available players to play the fair maximum, likewise for the microcycle last March.

With Atlas, Vázquez played only three games during the 2021 Guardians.

