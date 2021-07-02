Brayton Vázquez chosen by Jimmy Lozano for Tokyo 2020; Who he is and how he plays

The Mexican National Team that will participate in the men’s soccer tournament in Los Tokyo 2020 Olympics It would already have 21 players defined, so it remained the question of who would be the number 22 of those chosen by Jimmy Lozano and according to TUDN, it would be the Atlas player, Brayton Vázquez.

Vázquez, central defender of the Atlas Foxes, had already been in the Youth Selection process, however, he had been left aside by Lozano.

Brayton Vázquez, born in Guadalajara, an Atlas youth squad, has been in all the lower categories of the team and in Liga MX he has played 10 games since his debut in the Apertura 2019.

Brayton is a tall central defender with good aerial play and can also play as a right back. With his call, he will be the second Atlas player summoned, in addition to Jesús Angulo.

This would be the Call for Mexico for Tokyo 2021

Guillermo Ochoa. Goalkeeper. America. Luis Malagón. Goalkeeper. Necaxa. Sebastián Jurado. Goalkeeper. Blue Cross. Jorge Sanchez. Defending. America. Cesar Montes. Defending. Monterrey. Jesus Angulo. Defending. Atlas. Johan Vasquez. Defending. Cougars. Gerardo Arteaga. Defending. Genk. Erick Aguirre. Defending. Pachuca. Joaquín Esquivel. Half. FC Juárez. Sebastián Córdova. Half. America. Roberto Alvarado. Half. Blue Cross. Carlos Rodriguez. Half. Monterrey. Luis Romo. Half. Blue Cross. Uriel Antuna. Half. Guadalajara. Diego Lainez. Half. Betis. Alexis Vega. Forward. Guadalajara. Henry Martin. Forward. America. Jesus Angulo. Half. Guadalajara. Fernando Beltran. Half. Guadalajara. Eduardo Aguirre. Forward. Santos Laguna Brayton Vazquez. Defending. Atlas

