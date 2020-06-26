The next PPV of the WWE Extreme Rules, is ready to present a very interesting great cinematic fight. As seen last week on SmackDown, Bray Wyatt returned and set his sights on the Braun Strowman Universal Championship. The Universal Champion will reportedly defend his title against Bray Wyatt in a film match at Extreme Rules, which is described to be “a horror movie.”

“You look like you’ve seen a ghost…” #SmackDown #FireflyFunHouse @WWEBrayWyatt @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/UyZv9HvjNV – WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2020

Raj Giri of WrestlingInc revealed the following details about the “Horror Movie” planned for Extreme Rules.

“The plan is to have several places ready, and tell stories about the past up to and the present of both. They want to go back to what made the boneyard match special “but in the style of Bray Wyatt.” Wyatt is said to be heavily involved in creating this fight along with Jeremy Borash. Triple H will also be involved when the time comes to film along with a few others. They are trying to keep all the details under lock and key. ” “They are looking for different places to shoot, as this will be another outdoor night recording. Michael Hayes, who was involved in some of the other film struggles, will not be involved as he will undergo hip surgery, although he may have some contribution to make up the story. ” “A source within the company pointed out to me that this will be a cross between a Terminator movie and a horror movie, pointing to Bray’s ability to always reinvent himself. The plan is for the fight to have more action, unlike Wyatt’s “Firefly Funhouse” against John Cena at WrestleMania last April. ”

WWE Extreme Rules: Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman

WWE have confirmed that the full title of this year’s Extreme Rules is “Extreme Rules: The Horror Show” via an article on https://t.co/aBL0CeB0Hu – Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 26, 2020

As previously revealed, WWE Extreme Rules this year has the motto “The Horror Show”. This new headline began to speculate among fans about what the company could be planning for the next PPV.

According to the previous report, the cinematic fight between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules could give the feeling of being a horror movie. If there is anyone in the WWE cast who can perfectly tell a horror story that way, it has to be Bray Wyatt, who is reportedly heavily involved in creating the fight.

So far, two fights have been confirmed to “Extreme Rules: The Horror Show” next month. Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler, and Asuka will defend his RAW Women’s Championship against women’s tag team champion Sasha Banks.

